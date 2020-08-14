Accolade Wines is investing £7 million in its drinks manufacturing, warehousing and distribution facility in Bristol, as it shifts towards a more independent role within the business.

The investment will be made over the next six months with almost half supporting the latest warehouse facility automation.

As part of the rebrand, the Bristol site is now offering contract packing for any business in the drinks industry with an increased ability to package over 30 million cases of wine or even more during peak periods.

The strategic shift will also see the site be renamed to “The Park” to reflect its new independent status and aim of offering a “complete drinks solution for the European sector”.

With its additional investment, the site intends to increase its capabilities including its canning and carbonation facilities, alongside establishing a new dedicated contract packaging team.

Whilst The Park and its 400 employees will continue to support Accolade Wines European Operations, the move aims to offer greater flexibility to meet customers’ demands and welcome new alcoholic and drinks partners to the business. In the last month, The Park has secured two new five-year contracts as a result of the relaunch including Benchmark Drinks.

Richard Lloyd, general supply manager at The Park, said: “Our vision is to transform the drinks industry with agile, bespoke solutions utilising our scale and sustainable footprint. This is a strategic shift for The Park as it moves towards a more independent role within the business.

“Capacity is scarce in the UK and we have space to support customers with volume flexibility due to seasonal, promotional or market spikes, such as those witnessed during Covid-19. We now have an exciting opportunity to find new partners that will allow us to develop synergies and leverage the scale and expertise offered by the site, which will support the efficiency and green credentials of the wider industry.”

Building on its sustainability credentials, Accolade Wines says The Park has become a carbon neutral facility following the installation of wind turbines in 2019 that contribute to the use of 100% renewable and CO2 neutral electricity.