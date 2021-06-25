Accolade Wines has expanded its UK portfolio with the acquisition of the Lambrini perry brand from Halewood Artisanal Spirits for an undisclosed sum.

First created in 1994, Lambrini is a light and fruity perry or pear cider that comes in varieties such as original, cherry, strawberry and mango in both bottles and cans.

Lambrini will join Accolade Wines’ portfolio of brands including wine labels Hardys, Echo Falls, Jam Shed, St Hallett and House of Arras.

The deal forms part of the wine company’s growth strategy, marking its third acquisition in the past year following the purchase of Rolf Binder Wines and Katnook Estate in Australia.

“Lambrini has such a strong heritage and is loved by British consumers. We are excited about the role the brand will play in our broader strategic growth plans for the UK and Europe,” said Accolade Wines CEO, Robert Foye.

Accolade Wines Europe managing director, Caroline Thompson-Hill, said: “We believe this acquisition is a great thing for the industry and the consumer as we continue to invest in our partnerships, innovate the category, and deliver products that excite the consumer.”

The divestiture of Lambrini marks the final stage in Halewood’s corporate strategy to focus on its core portfolio of artisanal spirit brands such as Whitley Neill Gin and JJ Whitley Vodka. Last year, the company announced plans to close its Huyton site as carbonated drinks became less profitable, and said it was considering outsourcing Lambrini to a contract packer.

Halewood UK managing director, John Bradbury, added: “We believe Lambrini is in capable hands with Accolade Wines, which has a track record of building global brands. We will work closely with Accolade Wines and our customers through the period of transition to ensure continued delivery of the Lambrini brand to market.”